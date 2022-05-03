March 31, 1944—April 15, 2022
Robert Edward Goff, passed away April 15, 2022. He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Linda Bliss Goff. They were married in March 1970. He is also survived by children: J.D. (Kim), Jaimee, Kelly (Katelin); 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents, Layton and May Goff; five brothers and six sisters. Bob was the last one out of 12 children.
Service will be held on May 14, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home Elko, 895 Fairgrounds Road.
