On January 5, 2020, Robert Garn Riddle passed away in his home in Crescent Valley, NV. He was 73, or so he would say ”He made 73 trips around the sun.” He went by Robert, Bob, Bobby, Bobby G., Dad, and Grandpa. Bob was born in Price, Ut on October 29th, 1946 to Bernice Olguin and Garn Smoot Riddle. He graduated from Grand County High School in 1964 and proudly enlisted in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Loring Airforce Base in Maine and also served overseas in Taiwan. During his service time he earned 3 awards, A National Defense Service Medal, A Small Arms Expert Marksmanship Award, and an Air Force Good Conduct Medal. Bob’s Presidential Service Certificate will be signed by President Trump, something he would be very proud of.

On June 11, 1966 Bob married Sherryl Christine Smith and their marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake City Temple. Bob and Sherryl had 3 children, Craig, Kim and Ryan. Their marriage ended in 1977 but their friendship didn’t. Bob always said Sherryl was his best friend. Later Bob moved out to Nevada living in Battle Mountain and Crescent Valley. He started working at Cortez Gold Mines (Now Nevada Gold LLC) and in August 2000 married Evie Marie Spoo. Evie had 3 children from a previous marriage, Sammy, Sara and Sandra. They were known as Bobby and Evie. In February of 2013 Evie passed away and Bob remained in Crescent Valley. Bob started using the internet and Facebooking to pass time, where he met Sharon K. Noah. They had much in common. Soon, Sharon came to visit and moved in. On September 11, 2017 Bob and Sharon married. Sharon has a daughter, Melissa. Sharon was and still is the light and love that made his house a home again.