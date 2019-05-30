Robert Gould, Sr.

November 22, 1939 – May 13, 2019
Robert (Bob) C Gould Sr. born to Marion and Gladys Gould on November 22, 1939. God took him home on May 13, 2019. Bob was the 11th of 14 children. He joined the Marine Corps at the age of 17 and in 1961, he met his one and only love, Ada JoAnn (Jody) Rhoades. They married in January, 1962, and raised four children; Rob (Julie)—Elko, NV; Lisa (JR)—Newcastle, WY; Brian (Julie)—Spring Creek, NV and Tia (Brent)—Winnemucca, NV. Bob and Jody made their lives together in NE, WY, NV and SD. In 1990, they moved to Elko, NV where Bob worked at Independence Mine and later as a CDL instructor with Great Basin College. In 2002, they moved to their cabin in Moon, SD, the “Limestone Hideaway”. They spent six years living in God’s Country and loved every minute of it. They settled in Newcastle, WY. A gifted musician, Bob began singing in the Marine Corps and continued throughout his life, entertaining family and friends at every opportunity. He made friends easily and was greatly loved. Services were held in Newcastle, WY on May 18, 2019. Condolences may be sent to Jody Gould, 629 Pine Street Apt. 2, Newcastle, WY 82701.
