May 10, 1964 – January 27, 2023

Robert (Bobby) Hackler passed away on January 27, 2023 at the age of 55. Bobby was born in Crescent Valley, NV on May 10, 1967 to Robert and Valerie Hackler who preceded Bobby in death. Bobby was married to Madaya Hackler in 2012. Together they loved to spend time with family, especially the grandbabies, traveling, camping, side by side rides, golfing, and watching THE COWBOYS! Bobby loved and enjoyed his dog Cooper.

Bobby cherished spending time with his son, Chris (wife Natalie) and their boys, Brayden (5) and Easton (2), who live in Reno. In addition, he adored his bonus daughter, Katee (husband Joseph) and their son Tevan (2), who now live in Kansas. Bobby loved and had a bond with each of his siblings in the Elko area, brother Ron (Christina) Hackler, sister Deanna (Pete) Peters, sister Kathleen (Travis) Gilbert, and chosen sibling Scott (Zenaida) Nelson who reside in St. George, Utah. Bobby loved and was proud of each of his nieces and nephews and loved to spend time with them. After a long mining career, Bobby had amassed many colleagues who had become great friends.

The family is planning to celebrate Bobby’s life at the Elko Conference Center on Saturday, February 25th, at 1 pm. Please bring your “Bobby stories” as we would ask that everyone share their fun memories while remembering Bobby’s great smile, contagious laugh and huge heart.