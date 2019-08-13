Robert Henry Beetler

August 2, 1929 – August 11, 2019
Robert (Bob) Henry Beetler of Battle Mountain, Nevada, 90, died on August 11, 2019 in Elko, Nevada. He was born at rural Yates City, Illinois on August 2, 1929, the son of Fred and Louise (Learned) Beetler. He married Dorothy Lee Graves on June 1, 1963 at rural Williamsfield, Illinois. She survives as does their son, Joseph (Rhonda) Beetler, Spring Creek, Nevada.
Bob also is survived by three grandchildren, Miriam (Paul) Swanson, St. Louis, Mo.; Andrew Beetler and Esther Beetler, both of Spring Creek. He also is survived by one brother, Donald Beetler, Altona, Illinois, and one sister, Barbara (Fred) Woldarski, Trivoli, Illinois.
He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Rena Beetler, Ruth Broadfield, and Lois Mayer, and two brothers, Harold Beetler and J. Holland Beetler, one grandson, Jacob Beetler, and two nephews, Harold Beetler, Jr. and Richard Broadfield.
He graduated from Yates City High School and attended Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada. He farmed in Illinois and worked for a clean towel service prior to moving to Oregon in 1963 where he founded the Church in the Wildwood in Chemult and Beaver Marsh, Oregon. He later founded and pastored Chiloquin Bible Church in Chiloquin, Oregon. He also worked for the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), as an independent contractor for the USFS, and later as a ditch rider for an irrigation district in the area. He and his wife moved to Battle Mountain, Nevada in 2003. In his retirement years, he shared his faith through editorials and letters to the editor in local and area newspapers. In 2019, he and his wife moved to the Highland Village of Elko where he spent his final months.
Bob’s desire was to serve His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to help others come to a saving knowledge of Him.
A funeral service will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9 AM followed by a graveside service in Battle Mountain Cemetery at 11:30 AM, after which there will be a reception lunch.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.