Robert Henry Beetler

August 2, 1929 – August 11, 2019

Robert (Bob) Henry Beetler of Battle Mountain, Nevada, 90, died on August 11, 2019 in Elko, Nevada. He was born at rural Yates City, Illinois on August 2, 1929, the son of Fred and Louise (Learned) Beetler. He married Dorothy Lee Graves on June 1, 1963 at rural Williamsfield, Illinois. She survives as does their son, Joseph (Rhonda) Beetler, Spring Creek, Nevada.

Bob also is survived by three grandchildren, Miriam (Paul) Swanson, St. Louis, Mo.; Andrew Beetler and Esther Beetler, both of Spring Creek. He also is survived by one brother, Donald Beetler, Altona, Illinois, and one sister, Barbara (Fred) Woldarski, Trivoli, Illinois.

He was preceded in death by his parents, three sisters, Rena Beetler, Ruth Broadfield, and Lois Mayer, and two brothers, Harold Beetler and J. Holland Beetler, one grandson, Jacob Beetler, and two nephews, Harold Beetler, Jr. and Richard Broadfield.

He graduated from Yates City High School and attended Prairie Bible Institute in Three Hills, Alberta, Canada. He farmed in Illinois and worked for a clean towel service prior to moving to Oregon in 1963 where he founded the Church in the Wildwood in Chemult and Beaver Marsh, Oregon. He later founded and pastored Chiloquin Bible Church in Chiloquin, Oregon. He also worked for the U.S. Forest Service (USFS), as an independent contractor for the USFS, and later as a ditch rider for an irrigation district in the area. He and his wife moved to Battle Mountain, Nevada in 2003. In his retirement years, he shared his faith through editorials and letters to the editor in local and area newspapers. In 2019, he and his wife moved to the Highland Village of Elko where he spent his final months.

Bob’s desire was to serve His Lord and Savior Jesus Christ and to help others come to a saving knowledge of Him.

A funeral service will be held at Burns Funeral Home on Friday, August 16, 2019 at 9 AM followed by a graveside service in Battle Mountain Cemetery at 11:30 AM, after which there will be a reception lunch.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Voice of the Martyrs, 1815 SE Bison Rd., Bartlesville, OK 74006.

