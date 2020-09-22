Robert Jess Botsford, 85, passed away Sunday, September 20, 2020, of natural causes. He was born May 9, 1935 in Elko, Nevada, the son of Jess Allen Botsford and Louise Warr Walther. He grew up on many ranches in Elko County. Most of the time, so remote they rarely had visitors. His mother was a school teacher, she taught him, his brother and other ranch children until he went to the 8th grade. At that time he moved to Elko to live with his Grandmother to finish his education through High School.

Robert enlisted in the Air Force in 1953 and he served 4 years just after the Korean war had ended. He was stationed at Hill Air Force Base where he met Dixie Summers at the dances on base. They were married July 28, 1957. Robert then attended college at Utah State University on a GI bill where he obtained a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting. In 1962 he started to work at Hill Air Force Base where he worked negotiating contracts for the US Air Force. His career at HAFB took him to Taiwan and when working for Parson Limited to Saudi Arabia. He loved to travel. For years Robert did income taxes for many people and businesses on the side. His work also took him and his family for a time to live in California. When they moved back to Utah they made their home in West Weber, Utah where he lived at the time of his death.