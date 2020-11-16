Robert Llewellyn Jensen of Carlin, Nevada ended his Earthly Watch on Tuesday, November 10th at the age of 81 after a well-lived life serving his country and family. Robert was born in Pocatello, Idaho on February 12, 1939 to his parents Darrel Jensen and Margaret Nelson. He worked on his family’s farm as a youth, and then joined the U.S. Navy at seventeen years old. With the love of his life, Launa Jensen by his side, he served in the Navy for twenty years. During that time, they lived all over the country as they raised their three children: Thomas, Terri, and Tina. The Jensen family settled in Carlin in 1975 after Robert’s military retirement. He used his knowledge of aviation mechanics to work for a variety of local mining companies and state jobs. Robert and Launa owned and operated the Mexican Joint in Carlin for several years.