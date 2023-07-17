August 8, 1946—June 30, 2023

Robert Owen Ault was born in Grand Island, Nebraska on August 8, 1946. Robert went to be with his heavenly father on June 30, 2023. After the death of his son, he moved to Spring Creek, Nevada to be with his daughter and her family.

He was a man loved by so many. He had a beautiful soul. He loved unconditionally. Robert left a great legacy of kindness, generosity, and faith. He was a very Christian man and belonged to the Faith Lutheran Church in Elko, NV. He enjoyed fishing, woodworking, painting, and puzzles. But most of all spending time with his family. His grandsons were so important in his life. He went to every wrestling tournament he could and cheered them on. Robert married his high school sweetheart in 1998. She was the love of his life.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Wanda Ault; son, Tony Ault; mother and father: Eldon and Sharleen Ault, and brother, Reginald Ault.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Tripp; son-in-law, Jeff Tripp; grandson, Joshua Tripp; grandson, Dustin Tripp; granddaughter-in-law, Michaela Tripp; sister, Lisa Mendoza; brother-in-law, Bobbie Mendoza; brother, Ollie Ault, and several nieces and nephews.

The Faith Lutheran Church, located at 1700 Stitzel Rd., Elko, NV, is having a celebration of life on July 22, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. Robert will be laid to rest in Grand Island, Nebraska next to his beloved wife.