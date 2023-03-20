August 14, 1933 – March 7, 2023

Robert “Bob” Paul Means, age 89, of Clayton, ID, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 7th, 2023. Bob was born on August 14th, 1933 in Uniontown, Pennsylvania to Paul and Helen Means.

At the young age of 17, Bob served in the Korean War as a soldier for the United States Army. To know Bob was to know that he was a free spirit, from growing up in Pennsylvania, moving to Michigan, time in Ohio, Florida, and finally following his mother, Helen, to Nevada where he again didn’t sit still for very long. Bob tended bar in several local casinos and taverns across Northern Nevada, odds are if you’ve ever been to Wendover, Jackpot, or Elko you may have had a drink by or with Bob.

In 1989, Bob met and married Sandy Moreni spending the next 30+ years helping to raise her kids and many grandkids. Bob’s love for all children was obvious as he spent most of his life providing guidance, love, and sharing his wisdom with them. In March of 2021, Bob moved with his granddaughter, Megan, to Clayton, Idaho where he would spend his final years with her and her family. Bob loved nature and often spent his days taking in the fresh air, talking with animals, and enjoying his peace.

Bob is preceded in death by his father, Paul; mother, Helen; step-father, Smitty; three sisters and a brother. Bob is survived by a sister, several nieces, nephews, and step-grandchildren.

The family will hold a Celebration of Life in May to honor Bob, details will be released soon.