October 24, 1944 – June 27, 2020
Robert Russell “Buzz” Burner was born in Elko, Nevada on 24 October 1944, the 11th of 13 children born to Rose Hutchinson Burner and Carroll Harry Burner, from pioneering families in the area. He joined his Lord and Savior on 27 June 2020. Buzz grew up in Elko, winning a basketball scholarship to the College of Idaho. His life was filled with athletics: lifeguard, basketball, baseball, football, track, swimming, water polo, golf, skiing and many other sports in High School and College.
After graduation, his first teaching position was at Truckee High School in Truckee, CA. From there he and wife Debi moved to La Canada where he spent 38 years teaching business, driver’s ed., physical education and coaching at La Canada HS. In 1972 he met Barbara Gregg at Mammoth. They married on August 8, 1980 and moved to Newbury Park. There Buzz and Barbara established the Burner Real Estate Team. Along with Real Estate, Buzz continued to teach and was active in officiating water polo and swimming in Ventura County. In their spare time Buzz and Barbara could be found at many a wedding and Bar Mitzvah dazzling with their grace on the dance floor. They also became certified scuba divers, diving all over the world, from the Galapagos to Indonesia. They were avid skiers at their condo in Mammoth or in Whistler or New Zealand. Golfing and travelling filled up their spare time, as did walking the beaches in Coronado and Maui. Buzz was active in the MLS, and especially in activities at Church on the Way, where he headed up golfing fundraisers for The King’s University. Buzz also enjoyed his time in Alaska fishing with Vince, Joe and brother ,Ted as well as fishing every year at Sheep Creek Reservoir on the Owyhee Indian Reservation with brothers and relatives.
He is survived by his daughter, Kendall “Packy” Burner, two grandchildren, Brett and Blythe; two brothers, many nieces, nephews and cousins, plus the myriad of friends he made in the Conejo Valley, in La Canada, and throughout the world. Any memorials send to Crosstown Church P.O. Box 2121 Thousand Oaks, CA 91358.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.