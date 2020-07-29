Robert Russell "Buzz" Burner

After graduation, his first teaching position was at Truckee High School in Truckee, CA. From there he and wife Debi moved to La Canada where he spent 38 years teaching business, driver’s ed., physical education and coaching at La Canada HS. In 1972 he met Barbara Gregg at Mammoth. They married on August 8, 1980 and moved to Newbury Park. There Buzz and Barbara established the Burner Real Estate Team. Along with Real Estate, Buzz continued to teach and was active in officiating water polo and swimming in Ventura County. In their spare time Buzz and Barbara could be found at many a wedding and Bar Mitzvah dazzling with their grace on the dance floor. They also became certified scuba divers, diving all over the world, from the Galapagos to Indonesia. They were avid skiers at their condo in Mammoth or in Whistler or New Zealand. Golfing and travelling filled up their spare time, as did walking the beaches in Coronado and Maui. Buzz was active in the MLS, and especially in activities at Church on the Way, where he headed up golfing fundraisers for The King’s University. Buzz also enjoyed his time in Alaska fishing with Vince, Joe and brother ,Ted as well as fishing every year at Sheep Creek Reservoir on the Owyhee Indian Reservation with brothers and relatives.