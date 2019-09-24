*2wCAPFb*Robert Sim Duval
Robert Sim Duval, known as Sim to his family and friends, passed away recently at his home, surrounded by family.
Sim was born in November 1935 in Elko, NV to Robert E. and Catherine Duval of Ruby Valley. He was raised on the ranch in Ruby Valley and attended Elko High School. Sim enlisted in the Army and after his service time was complete, he returned to Ruby Valley and the ranch life he loved so much. Sim was an avid ranch man and was a big supporter of the rural way of life. He loved his family, the ranch, horses, cows, old western movies, branding and any opportunity to socialize with friends.
Sim is survived by his wife, Dee; sons, Tony, Kyle and Robert; daughter, Connie; brother, Don; sister, Karen and their respective families. He has many grandchildren and great grandchildren.
A Celebration of Life is planned at his residence in Ruby Valley, Saturday, September 28 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Memorial donations may be made to The Cancer Research Institute or a charity of your choice.
