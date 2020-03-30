January 24, 1931 – March 25, 2020
Roberta “Bertie” Munger, a long time resident of Elko died March 25, 2020 at the age of 89 from pancreatic cancer. She is survived by two daughters; Sherry (Tom) Anderson, and Vicki (Dennis) Ayres; three sons Scott (Melody) Munger, Mitch (Debbie) Munger, and Matt (Lynnette) Munger; an honorary son Tim Echeverria; two step-sons Judson (Rhonda) Smiley and Robert (Kathy) Smiley Jr.; eleven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one sister Mary (Marty) Martinat; one brother, Dick Swisher, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and one sister; and a husband, Robert Smiley.
Bertie was born a rancher in Jordan Valley, OR. She began a long-time teaching career starting in Wells and continuing in Elko at: Southside, Grammar #2, Elko Jr. High, and ended in retirement as the librarian for Elko High School. True to her love for education, Bertie requested that her body be donated to UNR’s School of Medicine where she will continue to grow young minds.
Roberta and her family would like to thank the administration and staff of Highland Manor. They also wish to extend an even greater thank you to the Nurses, and all the CNAs of the Manor for without their tireless efforts and kind compassion during her finally days on earth she would not have been so comfortable and peaceful.
There are no planned services. Suggested charities in her name include the Elko County Public Library 730 Court St. Elko, NV, or Highland Manor (not for profit) attention: administration 2850 Ruby Vista Dr Elko, NV for their CNA scholarship fund.
