January 24, 1931 – March 25, 2020

Roberta “Bertie” Munger, a long time resident of Elko died March 25, 2020 at the age of 89 from pancreatic cancer. She is survived by two daughters; Sherry (Tom) Anderson, and Vicki (Dennis) Ayres; three sons Scott (Melody) Munger, Mitch (Debbie) Munger, and Matt (Lynnette) Munger; an honorary son Tim Echeverria; two step-sons Judson (Rhonda) Smiley and Robert (Kathy) Smiley Jr.; eleven grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one sister Mary (Marty) Martinat; one brother, Dick Swisher, and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, five brothers and one sister; and a husband, Robert Smiley.

Bertie was born a rancher in Jordan Valley, OR. She began a long-time teaching career starting in Wells and continuing in Elko at: Southside, Grammar #2, Elko Jr. High, and ended in retirement as the librarian for Elko High School. True to her love for education, Bertie requested that her body be donated to UNR’s School of Medicine where she will continue to grow young minds.