July 5, 1929 – March 14, 2019
Charline was born on July 5, 1929, in Denver, Colorado to Stanley Clark and Mamie Leona Miner. She attended grade school and high school in Denver and went on to study sociology at the University of Denver where she was very involved in student life and an active member of Alpha Omicron Pi Sorority. At the age of 21 Charline was interviewed by the Vice President of United Airlines and selected as one of ten for a stewardess position that hundreds applied for. During her five-year career with United, Charline met the love of her life Jack Hull at the University of Denver. Char and Jack were married at the Presbyterian Church in Denver on a snowy day April 17, 1953. The newlyweds moved around the country with the FBI and in 1954 set their sights on Elko to open Jack’s law practice. The couple was later blessed with two children, Rick in 1957 and Nancy in 1959 who both reside in Elko.
Charline loved living in Elko and was involved with the many activities her children took interest in. As a Little League Baseball treasurer, Cub Scout leader, Girls scout leader, and avid fan, Charline watched her son’s and daughter’s games, attended their activities, and faithfully cheered them on. Later in life, she continued this same passion for her four grandchildren. Charline was among the founding group of women who formed the Ladies Hospital Auxiliary and the Hospital Auxiliary Gift Shop. During Char’s more than 20 years in the Auxiliary, she was instrumental in raising funds at the gift shop and through the Fun-a-roo to purchase unaffordable equipment for the hospital, a contribution that would not have been made possible without her and her close friend’s leadership and support.
Charline had many nicknames over the years … Char, Mom, Denver Dolly, Sweetie, but her favorite was Bummy, which was given to her by Jeffers and she was called that by all her grandchildren.
Charline came to know Jesus as her Lord and Savior on a spring day in 1986 and became actively involved in the First Presbyterian Church. Growing deeper in her walk with the Lord, Charline studied the bible and enjoyed the enduring friendships of her Christian sisters at her weekly women’s bible study.
Charline passed away peacefully on March 14, 2019 after a short illness. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister Thelma, brother Gene, and her husband Jack. She is survived by her son Rick and wife Begoña, daughter Nancy Ostler and husband Mike, grandchildren Jeffers Corn, Alison Hull (fiancé Dustin Marvel), Richard Corn and Jon Hull and two nieces, Carolyn (Bob) Howard, and Jill (Dave) Heap. Charline was fortunate enough to have wonderful professionals treating her over the last few years. We would like to extend special thanks to Dr. Hogle and Tammy; Dr. John Patton, Katie, Kim and Bobby; Dr. Karen Wright, and the entire staff at Highland Manor, but especially Heather, Jenny, Marcy, Jody, Beth and the many others who were so kind.
Charline was a beautiful soul, who had a wonderful sense of humor and always was quick with a pun. We will forever miss her on this earth but are comforted to know that she was welcomed into heaven by her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and is dancing on the streets of gold with Jack like they used to with the Glen Miller Orchestra.
Pursuant to her wishes and because she was very good at throwing (and attending) a good party, there will be no formal funeral service, but we will have a Celebration of her Life this summer tentatively planned for the Fourth of July Weekend in Elko, which we will announce when plans are finalized.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation be made to the First Presbyterian Church in Elko, the Northeastern Nevada Historical Society or the charity of your choice in Charline’s memory.
Although I did not know this lady, reading her obituary indicates she was a tremendous asset to this community and to all who knew her. She will truly live on through all that knew her
