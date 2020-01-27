November 22, 1964 – January 22, 2020

Roberta Dawn Valdez Ross, passed away on January 22, 2020 following a long illness. She was born on November 22, 1964 in Brigham City, UT to Thomas Valdez, Jr. & Gloria Pubigee.

She lived most of her life in the Carlin and Elko areas. She married John Ross in 1994, moving to Venezuela and Phoenix, AZ where she and John owned a construction company. Berda enjoyed crafts, beading, watching movies, anything Disney.

She is survived by her beautiful children, Allison Malotte, Lee, NV; Thomas Valdez, Elko, NV; Kayla and Rachael Ross, Spring Creek, NV. She has one beautiful handsome grandson, Jaxon Henry Westbrook. She is also survived by sisters, Joyce Yablunsky, Lafayette Hill, PA; Juliette Stevens (Hugh) Elko, NV; Adriana Valdez McNeill (Edward) Redding, CA; Erin Furr (Clayton) Redding, CA.

Family and friends Viewing will be held on Thurs. January 30, 4:00-6:00 pm at Burns Funeral Home. Funeral Memorial Service will be held on February 1st at 11:00 am at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairgrounds Road, Elko, NV. Following the service, please join the family for a Reception at Best Western Inn Dining Area, 1930 Idaho St., Elko. (Food donation welcome)