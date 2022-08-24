September 18, 1929—August 20, 2022

Roberta K. Skelton passed away peacefully August 20,2022. Roberta was raised in Elko and Jarbidge, Nevada. Roberta attended school in Jarbidge until 6th grade, then moved to Elko to finish high school.

From High School, Roberta attended nursing school, graduating as a registered nurse and later becoming a Family Nurse Practitioner. Roberta practiced nursing in the Elko County area for nearly 50 years. She was employed by the State of Nevada as a public health nurse for 29 years. Roberta also provided school nursing to rural schools throughout the county.

Roberta established blood pressure clinics for senior citizens and health screening physicals for Head Start. With the help of other volunteer R.N.s, tuberculosis screening was provided. Roberta was credited the having the most organized clinics in her service area.

Roberta saw a great need for services for the mentally challenged and was instrumental in establishing the Elko County Association for the Mentally Challenged. She served on that board for 20 years. Along with the help of many volunteers, a preschool was also established.

In 1988, Home Health Inc. needed an administrator and Roberta was asked by the Board of Directors to take on the challenge. She served as their administrator for 11 years.

Roberta made the decision to run for Elko County Commissioner at the same time. She was elected in 1992 and served two terms. Roberta was on the Nevada Association of Counties and served as President for two years.

Roberta retired from public life in 2001 but involved herself in the Jarbidge Community Association. She was instrumental in establishing the local Town Advisory Board, which works with county commissioners on issues related to Jarbidge.

Roberta Skelton is survived by her children: Kevin Skelton (Karolee), Deanna Holsapple (Bill), Darren Skelton; sister-in-law, Velma Groppi; grandchildren: Aaron Brown, (Catherine), Kara Foster (Travis) and five great-grandchildren. Roberta is preceded in death by husband, Joel Noble Skelton.

“We all make our mark in history, big or little, doesn’t matter, we know we did it”—Bobby.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the Jarbidge Community Association, P.O. Box 260078, Jarbidge Nevada 89826.

Per Roberta’s wishes, there will be a small private gathering in Jarbidge.