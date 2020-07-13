Roberta Swisher Munger

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bertie Swisher Munger (Smiley) on August 1, 2020 in the Lamoille Grove from 10am to 2pm. Friends and Family are welcome to drop by to share hugs, stories, and a picnic lunch. Please bring a salad, or desert to share and your own beverages. We will distance and socialize as appropriate. “Please take care of you”