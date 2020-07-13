Roberta Swisher Munger
0 entries

Roberta Swisher Munger

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Roberta Swisher Munger

January 23, 1931 – March 25, 2020

There will be a Celebration of Life for Bertie Swisher Munger (Smiley) on August 1, 2020 in the Lamoille Grove from 10am to 2pm. Friends and Family are welcome to drop by to share hugs, stories, and a picnic lunch. Please bring a salad, or desert to share and your own beverages. We will distance and socialize as appropriate. “Please take care of you”

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load entries

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News