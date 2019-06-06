Robley Evans Burns

July 9, 1934 – June 4, 2019
Robley (Bob) Evans Burns, lifetime Elko resident, passed away June 4, 2019 at the age of 84. He was born July 9, 1934 in Sparks, Nevada. Bob moved to Elko in 1936 at the age of two. He attended Elko High School followed by the University of Nevada Reno and the San Francisco College of Mortuary Sciences. He married his high school sweetheart Gladys and they were very happily married for 65 years.
Bob was the middle of three generations that owned Burns Funeral Home working alongside his father, Robley Burns, Sr. for many years and later his son, Scott Burns. He was appointed to the Nevada State Board of Funeral Directors by three different governors. Bob touched many lives.
Bob was an active civic leader in Elko and was named Outstanding Man of the Year in 1964. He was a past president of Rotary Club of Elko and an Exalted Ruler of the B.P.O. Elks 1472. He served on the Elko County School Board for 12 years, helping to fund and build the Centennial Gymnasium. He was one of the original founders of the Elko Community College which became Great Basin College. Bob also was a board member of the Northeastern Nevada Museum and was instrumental in bringing the Wanamaker Exhibit to the area.
Bob is survived by his wife Gladys. Three children: Lynda, Scott (Lori), and Susan. Four grandchildren: Angie (Joe), Krista, Zach, and Hayley. Two great-grandchildren: Zoey and Alex.
A private Celebration of Life will be held.
Donations may be made to the Great Basin College Foundation at P.O. Box 2056, Elko, NV 89803 or the Northeastern Nevada Museum at 1515 Idaho St. Elko, NV 89801.
