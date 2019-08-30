Rocky Del Witt

December 2, 1956 – August 24, 2019
Rocky Witt (born December 2nd 1956) passed away on August 24th, 2019, at the age of 62 years.
He was born in Kimball, Nebraska, to Beulah Bealby (Witt) and Delbert Witt.
He lived most of his life in different areas including Pratt, Kansas; Williston, ND; Woodward, OK; Portage, WI; Battle Mountain, NV; and in the Elko/Spring Creek area and held various employment ranging from the oilfield industry (Oil and Safety) to Plastics (Penda) and Mining (Echo Bay, Barrick Gold Strike).
He mostly resided in Nevada for well over 20 yrs, where Rocky worked for Echo Bay, and Barrick Gold Strike Mines.
Rocky’s loves in life were God, his family, his work, working in the yard, building new additions to his property, ”Foofin it,” playing softball, shooting pool, celebratory rum and cokes, shopping, collecting sunglasses, hats, anything sports related, memorabilia, and he bled green and gold for the Green Bay Packers.
Rocky is survived by wife, Tassy Witt (of 23 years), sons Bobby Joe Witt and Jeremy Witt; stepchildren Jeremy and Josh Phillips, Branden and Christipher Deakin, his sister Jeanne Swindler, Kathy Magadan, and many, many, grandchildren, nephews, nieces, and cousins, whom he loved all dearly.
Rocky Witt will be remembered as an Amazing father, husband, a great friend, and a very hard worker, with a heart of gold just like what he spent his days working for on earth. He will always be loved.
All who knew and/or encountered him will cherish his memory forever.
Rest in Peace Rocky. “Well-done good and faithful servant”. Matthew 25:21
A Celebration of Rocky’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, September 3rd, at the Elko Conference Center (724 Moren Way Elko, NV 89801) and all are welcome to attend. A viewing for family and friends will take place on Tuesday morning from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the Elko Conference Center. Services are under the direction of Burns Funeral Home.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.