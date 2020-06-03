Rodney Cyrus Mothershead was born to Adele and Marion “Butch” Mothershead in Twin Falls, Idaho on March 8, 1944. In 1956 the family moved to Sparks, Nevada where Rod attended school. In 1962 Rod joined the Army in which he served as part of the 82nd Airborne, during a night jump he had a mishap with some trees and became grounded for a while. While grounded he was assigned the position of Army photographer during which he had the honor of taking photographs at President John F. Kennedy’s funeral. He was honorably discharged from the Army in 1965 and for a short time he was a photographer at Harold’s Club. He soon decided that working at night and taking pictures of entertainers wasn’t really his thing. He joined the Iron Workers Union where he worked on various projects throughout Northern Nevada like the Spaghetti Bowl, and multiple overpasses between Wells and Beowawe, as well as the bridge over the American River in California.