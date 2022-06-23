Dec. 12, 1935—June 20, 2022
On June 20, 2022, Rodney Harris returned to his loving Father in Heaven. Rod was born in Malad, ID on December 12, 1935 to Oliver Khalil and Malinda Harris. He grew up in Idaho on farms, attended Black Foot High School, and participated on the boxing and football teams. He later graduated with a degree in Forestry/Range Management from the University of Idaho in Moscow in 1959. After graduation he began working for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). His first assignment with the BLM took him to Monticello, UT where he met and married his sweetheart, Kaye Harris in 1962. Early on, Rod worked many summers fighting forest fires in Alaska, then progressed to positions in Burley-ID, Washington DC, Albuquerque-NM, and finally 16 years as District Manager in Elko, NV where he retired. While putting in his best efforts for his employer and gaining many life-long friends, the most significant blessings came with children: Kyle, Shawn, Kaylyn and Greg. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren in sports; spending many hours teaching, encouraging and cheering them on. Family and trying his best to follow the Savior, Jesus Christ, are what mattered most to him. He is known for serving others. Whether family or strangers, he was there to lend a helping hand. He was often found visiting others, repairing homes, performing handyman projects, and cutting firewood for widows. He served in church service callings from classroom bell-ringer to bishop. As this one-lung wonder began to slow down, he was blessed in turn by many others who served him and Kaye. We thank all who have served him: church, friends, and medical professionals.
Rod was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Clifton and Afton, a daughter-in-law, Stephanie, and granddaughter, Karenna. He is survived by his wife Kaye, children: Kyle Harris, Shawn Harris (Shelley), Kaylyn Pulley (David), and Greg Harris (Debbie) as well as grandchildren: Malinda Smiley (Adam), Sandra Harris, Kylie Harris, Aidan Harris, Nautica Harris, Kai Harris, Breeann Taylor (Nicholas), Kassey Pulley, Sariah Pulley, Levi Pulley, Eliza Pulley, Lydia Pulley, Dakota Harris, Ashlynn Harris, and Landon Harris.
A funeral service will be held at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1651 College Parkway, Elko NV, Friday June 24th, 2022. Viewing at 10 AM, Service at 11 AM.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.