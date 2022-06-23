On June 20, 2022, Rodney Harris returned to his loving Father in Heaven. Rod was born in Malad, ID on December 12, 1935 to Oliver Khalil and Malinda Harris. He grew up in Idaho on farms, attended Black Foot High School, and participated on the boxing and football teams. He later graduated with a degree in Forestry/Range Management from the University of Idaho in Moscow in 1959. After graduation he began working for the Bureau of Land Management (BLM). His first assignment with the BLM took him to Monticello, UT where he met and married his sweetheart, Kaye Harris in 1962. Early on, Rod worked many summers fighting forest fires in Alaska, then progressed to positions in Burley-ID, Washington DC, Albuquerque-NM, and finally 16 years as District Manager in Elko, NV where he retired. While putting in his best efforts for his employer and gaining many life-long friends, the most significant blessings came with children: Kyle, Shawn, Kaylyn and Greg. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren in sports; spending many hours teaching, encouraging and cheering them on. Family and trying his best to follow the Savior, Jesus Christ, are what mattered most to him. He is known for serving others. Whether family or strangers, he was there to lend a helping hand. He was often found visiting others, repairing homes, performing handyman projects, and cutting firewood for widows. He served in church service callings from classroom bell-ringer to bishop. As this one-lung wonder began to slow down, he was blessed in turn by many others who served him and Kaye. We thank all who have served him: church, friends, and medical professionals.