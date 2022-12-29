Rodney Roy Watkins

March 21, 1953—December 25, 2022
SPRING CREEK—Rod passed peacefully at home on December 25, 2022. Rod proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the United States Marine Corps from 1970-1974. Rod was loved dearly by friends and family alike and will be sorely missed. He was called by some of his closest friends “the most interesting man in the world”.
Rod is survived by his mother, Pat Cartwright; wife, Tammy Chiles Watkins and their children: Lori Gibbany (Joseph), Tammy Durrant (Bruce), Michael Watkins (Ashley), Jason Watkins (Crystal); along with 17 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; siblings: Linda Windley, Wayne Watkins (Lori), Clint Cartwright (Aniolka).
Rod is preceded in death by his father, Lynn Watkins; son, Jeff Watkins; stepdad, Gary Cartwright; sister, Susie Neff; and mother-in-law, Gale Chiles.
There will be no services as per his request.
