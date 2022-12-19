August 26, 1949—November 21, 2022

SPRING CREEK—Roger Hubert Stewart of Spring Creek, NV, passed away on November 21, 2022, at 73. He was a beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and grandfather. Roger was born and raised in Pittsburgh, PA. He graduated from high school in 1967. He was proud to attend Woodstock in 1969 while enrolled at Dickinson College, PA, where he received a Bachelor’s in History in 1971. After college, he was a radio DJ, enjoyed writing screenplays, and followed his favorite British rock band, The Who, while they toured the US. He graduated from Washburn University School of Law in 1989 and became a private investigator in LA. In 1990, he worked as a Nevada State Public Defender in Ely, NV, then moved to Elko, where he served as a public defender for 27 years in the Elko Justice and District Courts. He later became Chief Deputy of the Public Defender’s Office. Roger cherished his job and truly cared about his clients. He never wanted to retire and wanted to continue to give the voiceless a voice in the justice system.

Roger loved watching and obsessing over his sports and always supported all the Pittsburgh teams; he loved his imported vehicles and spending time with his family. Through his first marriage, he gained four stepchildren he considered his own. He loved to help his stepchildren succeed in sports and school and was determined to make learning enjoyable for his kids. He valued education and said, “you’re never too old for school,” as he decided to become a lawyer in his mid-30s. Roger enjoyed reading books, playing and competing in Bridge World competitions and occasionally playing Tom Landry Strategy Football on the PC. He had a passion for trivia and extensive knowledge of multiple subjects. With his quirky sense of humor, he was a great joke teller. He will not be forgotten for his kindness and generosity in helping his community, family, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Elsie Stewart and his brother-in-law, James Wilson. He is survived by his sister, Susan Wilson of Pittsburgh, PA, and her children: Jaye Wilson (Colette and DJ), Jeff Wilson (Sarah), Jamie Wilson (Ryan, Jon, and Layla), Katie Foreman (Mark); his four stepchildren: Brian Moring (Cheri and Marissa), Katie Ashley (Dane, Landen, and Kaylie), Kimberly Nye (Angel), and Stacy McBride (Brenden and Finnegan).

A celebration of life will be held from 5:00-7:00 p.m. on January 7, 2023, at the Northeastern Nevada Museum (1515 Idaho Street) in Elko, NV.