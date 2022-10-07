 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Roger Phillip Richards

  • 0
Roger Phillip Richards

Funeral Mass for Roger Phillip Richards will be held October 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Alfonsus Church, Paradise Valley, Nevada. Lunch and Celebration of Life to start at Noon at the Paradise Valley Community Center “Bring your hat”- and a story.

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
View (0) entries

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

The value of a stress free day on your mental health

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News