May 24, 1958—July 17, 2022

Roger Phillip Richards was born May 24, 1958, at Saint Mary’s Hospital in Reno, Nevada. He passed away at the Sonoma Ranch on July 17, 2022. He grew up in Paradise Valley, NV on the family ranch, attending school at the Paradise Valley Grammar School, Albert Lowry High School, and the University of Nevada, Reno where he earned an Associate Degree. He rodeoed through high school and college then on into Pro Rodeo. He rode saddle bronc and occasionally bareback but only on a bet. He settled into the life he dreamed of, ranching and raising his family. He was involved in the mining and reclamation industry for many years. He was sure handed with heavy equipment and had a passion for geology.

His heroes were cowboys, ranchers and the many resourceful, honest people he met throughout his life. He was a kindhearted, fair and true friend and could see the “gold” in others. His wit was sharp and he had a keen sense of humor. Roger was an avid reader and loved literature and poetry and would recite poetry as well as write poems for friends and family. His loyalty and love for his family was unsurpassed. Roger held a very special place in his heart for his mother, Andree and children, Sam and Dixie. We will remember him for his resourcefulness, helpfulness to his neighbors, logical advice, infectious smile, special laugh, and his companionship with his dogs: Doc, Sissy and Boonie. He was an old soul.

He is survived by his mother, Andree Richards; son, Sam Richards; daughter, Dixie Lea Barry (Kurtis); siblings: Cathy Romero (John), Mimi Richards, Tony Richards (Brenda), Pat Richards (Deb); aunts: Denise Parry and Donna Howell; many cousins; nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donnell (Mick) Richards; grandparents: Donnell and Virginia Richards and Noel and Genevieve Anchart.

A gathering for family and friends is planned at a future date and will be announced.