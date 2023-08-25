August 14, 1933—August 21, 2023

SANGER, CA—Ronald Clement Billat passed away on August 21, 2023, in Clovis, California at the age of 90. He was born on August 14, 1933, in Los Angeles, CA to Clement Paul Billat and Belle Williams Billat. He married Patricia Kathleen Ross on June 27, 1958, in the Los Angeles LDS Temple and they just celebrated 65 years of marriage.

Ronald and Patricia have six wonderful children: Terri Payne of Sanger, CA, Gary Billat (Allie) of Fredonia, Kansas, Jeffrey Billat (Rebecca) of Spring, TX, Tamara Machado (Randy) of Grass Valley, CA, Steven Billat (Melanie) of Spring Creek, NV, and Sterling Billat (Jennifer) of Phoenix, AZ and 19 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Leslie Bune; brother, Richard Billat and by his son-in-law, Michael Payne.

Ronald was active in his church and served in many capacities including a two-year mission to Hawaii. In his community, he served as a member of the Board of Directors for the Spring Creek Association and a member of the Spring Creek High School Booster Club. His working years were spent in landscaping, gardening, and supervision of park maintenance for several park districts, including in Sacramento, CA. Besides gardening, he enjoyed ranching and raising cattle.