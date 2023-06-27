Ronald Cooper Ballard

September 6, 1955 – June 25, 2023

ELKO—Ronald Cooper Ballard was born in Idaho Falls, Idaho, on September 6, 1955. At age two he and his family moved to Elko where his father was appointed Assistant Postmaster (his father later became the Elko Postmaster).

Ron was a devout, faithful, active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints all his life and served as a gospel doctrine teacher and on the Stake High Council. He served a mission for the Church to the Netherlands after his graduation from Elko High School. He graduated from Brigham Young University with a degree in elementary education and worked as an elementary school teacher at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho. He was employed as a firefighter and dispatcher for the BLM in Elko during the summer months. Ron never married or had any children. He returned to Elko to help his mom just prior to his father’s death in 1997. He then faithfully cared for her until her death in 2018, working part time during those years at Kmart and Raleys in Elko.

An avid genealogist, he worked on and produced a lengthy personal history of his grandfather, Sheridan Ballard, a veteran of WWI. Ron also enjoyed hunting and fishing, as well as collecting baseball cards, comic books, and Disney memorabilia.

In April of 2023, he moved to Utah to reside with his brother, Russell, while undergoing chemotherapy at the Huntsman Cancer Center. He passed away in Orem, Utah, on Sunday, June 25, 2023.

A private family Memorial Service will be held in Eagle Mountain, Utah, at Ron’s brother’s home at 6:30 PM on Wednesday June 28, 2023. His ashes will be buried next to the grave of his parents and two brothers in Boulder City, Nevada, in mid-July.

Ron was preceded in death by his parents, Bryce Sheridan and Afton Cooper Ballard, and his elder brothers, Clair and Douglas Ballard, who both died in 1952.

He is mourned by his eldest brother, Russell (Suzanne) Ballard; four nephews and nieces: Kevin (Jana) Ballard, Tamsen Ballard Boley, Emily (Patrick) Mooney, Megan (Nicholas) Call, and one adopted nephew, Ryan (Sara) Petterson; and 19 grand nephews and nieces; and numerous Ballard and Cooper cousins. He is also mourned by numerous friends and fellow Church members in Elko.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Missionary Fund or to the Huntsman Cancer Center.