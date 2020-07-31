*2wCAPFb*RONALD E. DEAN
January 28, 1938 – July 4, 2020
On July 4th our father passed away peacefully in Elko, Nevada at the age of 82. Ron was born January 28, 1938 in Alma, Michigan to Emery and “Bessie” Dean. He was the “Baby” his whole life outliving six sisters and four brother. In his younger years the family moved to Wisconsin, where his father passed away when Ron was a small child. His mother then moved the family to McClusky, N. Dakota to be near her family. She then passed away and was buried in McClusky.
In 1961 Ron entered the US Army and was stationed in Germany with the Military Police. He returned state side in 1963 and while in Lovelock visiting he met the love of his life, Anna Bach who was working at the “Two Stiffs Gas Station”. They were married the next year on June 21 in Reno, Nevada with his brother, Bob as his best man.
After the military, Ron made a career in the mining industry working as a mill mechanic. He started his work at the Anaconda Mine in Yerington, Nevada. Ron later transferred to the Carlin Gold Mine and retiring from Newmont Mining Co., after 29 years of service.
Ron loved old cars, old western TV shows, country music, puppies and helping his family. Ron leaves behind his sons, Mickal (Sarah) and Keith (Kate); grandson, Frank (Lauren); granddaughter, Devon; step-grandsons, James (Jill) and Marc Pereira; great grandchildren, Adalyne, Koa and Leilani, as well as many nieces and nephews along with many friends spread throughout the country.
Services will be held August 8 at 10am at the Burns Funeral Home Chapel in Elko, Nevada. Graveside services will be held August 15 at 10am at Big Meadows Cemetery, Lovelock, Nevada where Ron will be laid to rest with his wife of 56 years.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to an Animal Shelter of your choice
