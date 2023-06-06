Ron was born on February 11, 1944 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Roy Earl Ellison and Lillian Warden. He graduated High school where after he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was in the first MSHA class ever to be given. Ron was a master carpenter by trade but worked as a handyman. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing and using his craft as master carpenter. He had a mean sense of humor and a sharp wit and will be sorely missed.