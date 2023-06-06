February 11, 1944—May 17, 2023
Ron was born on February 11, 1944 in Oak Hill, West Virginia to Roy Earl Ellison and Lillian Warden. He graduated High school where after he joined the United States Marine Corps. He was in the first MSHA class ever to be given. Ron was a master carpenter by trade but worked as a handyman. Ron enjoyed hunting and fishing and using his craft as master carpenter. He had a mean sense of humor and a sharp wit and will be sorely missed.
Ron is survived by his children: Ronald E. Ellison Jr., Tracy D. Serve, Michael J. Trail, Mark J. Trail, M. Joshua Ellison. He had twelve grandchildren.
Ron is predeceased by Roy E. Ellison, Lillian Hunter, and Matthew J. Trail.
Private viewing for Family at 9:00 a.m. at Burns Funeral Home, June 10th to be followed by Graveside Services at the Veteran’s Section next to 8th Street.
