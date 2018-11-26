Try 3 months for $3
November 20, 1952 – November 10, 2018

Ronald Earl Holt, 65, of Sacramento, California, passed away November 10, 2018. He was born November 20, 1952 in Bemidji, Minnesota, the son of the late Burton and Helen Holt. Ron is survived by his wife Mary Whitman Holt, and his sisters, Rebecca Holt and Linda (Alan) Bates.

A memorial service will be held on December 13, 2018, 2pm at First United Methodist Church, 2100 J St. Sacramento. In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to any agency helping the homeless.

