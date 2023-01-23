April 16, 1956—January 19, 2023

After a five -year battle with cancer, the family of Ronda Kay Collvins Mitchell sadly announce her passing on January 19, 2023. She departed this earth surrounded by her loved ones.

Ronda was born on April 16, 1956 in Riverside, CA to James and Shirley Collvins. Born into a military family, Ronda lived in many places including Hawaii before the family settled in Salt Lake City. There she met Don Mitchell and they were married on September 4, 1981 in Randolph, UT. Together they raised their family in Evanston, WY and Elko, NV.

She is survived by her husband, Don; her children: Candice, Dawnaries, Matt; grandchildren: John, Kiresa, and Tristen; great-grandchildren: Harmony and James; brother: Craig; and many other grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and bother and sisiter-in-laws that will forever miss her.

Ronda was preceded in death by her parents; younger brother, James; father-in-law, Mark Mitchell; mother-in-law, Rose Mitchell; and brother-in-law, Marcus Mitchell.

A viewing will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, January 27, 2023 with a service to follow at 2 p.m. at Burns Funeral Home, 895 Fairground Road.

In lieu of flowers, her family requests donations be made to the Huntsman Cancer Institute in Salt Lake City, UT.