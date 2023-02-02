July 25, 1931—January 29, 2023

RENO—Ronda Lee Simpkins, 91, devoted wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on January 29, 2023. She was a devoted follower of Jesus and lived her life loving and serving God and others, whether it was in her home, her church, or her community.

Ronda was born on July 25, 1931, to Lee and Ruth Neeley Reddert (later Brown) in Mancos, Colorado. She was a country girl who was raised on a ranch near extended family and friends. When she was young, she rode a horse to a one-room schoolhouse. After graduating from Mancos High School, Ronda attended the University of Colorado in Boulder graduating in 1952 with a Bachelor’s degree in education.

In the fall of 1952, Ronda and a college friend ventured west to Carlin, Nevada, where she taught high school English and Spanish for five years. She had a great impact on her students and stayed in touch with many of them, as well as her fellow teachers, for the rest of her life. She rarely went anywhere in Carlin without running into a former student, all of whom adored her.

Ronda moved to Oregon to begin teaching in the fall of 1957. Shortly thereafter, her true love A.B. “Boomer” Simpkins decided that he could not live without her and went to Oregon to propose and coax her to return to Carlin. They were the first couple to be married at the newly built St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Elko, Nevada, on November 9, 1957.

Ronda soon became a mother, which she often told her children was her true calling. She loved it and committed her life to raising her children. She planned wonderful birthday and holiday celebrations and opened her home to all who stopped by. There was rarely a time when the Simpkins house was not full of aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, and neighborhood children.

Though she was never a full-time teacher again, Ronda served the school in many ways– as a substitute teacher, a homeroom mother, and in the Booster Club and PTA. Her children were active in sports, and she attended almost every game, including away games that often involved driving hundreds of miles.

Her personal passion was playing various card games. It wasn’t just about the fun of the games but the time spent with friends—many of whom have known, loved, and cared for each other for decades.

Ronda was also very active in the community. As an active participant of the Carlin Senior Center, she enjoyed lunch, Bingo, and cards regularly. She served for decades as an officer and was honored as Samaritan of the Year in 2005. She was also a member of the Riding Club and supported her husband’s involvement in the Lion’s Club and American Legion. Additionally, she was a member of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Elko for over 60 years and was one of the first women to serve on a grand jury in the Elko courts.

Ronda’s life could be summed up by John 15:12-13. “My command is this: Love each other as I have loved you. Greater love has no one than this: to lay down one’s life for one’s friends.” She loved her family, her friends, and her community.

Ronda was preceded in death by her parents, sister, husband, and her son, Britt. She is survived by her children: Brenda Kent (Todd), Glenda Simpkins Hoffman (Stuart, deceased), Lee Simpkins (Shannon), and niece, Heidi Llop (Dan); grandchildren: Elisabeth Press (Chuck), Emily Kent, and Abby Honnas (Jesse); Nathaniel and Ian Hoffman; Sierra, Zachary, and Jacob Simpkins; and Hailey Walter (Brennan) and Hannah Llop; and three great-grandchildren. Other survivors include very special sisters-in-law, nieces, and nephews.

A memorial service will be held at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church in Elko along with a committal service at the Carlin Cemetery at a future date.