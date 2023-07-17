Rose "Rosie" Hoover was born in Leavittsburg, Ohio to Harold and Ruby Barry on April 28, 1943. She spent most of her childhood growing up in Elko, Nevada where her family moved when she was very young. She graduated High School in Elko and worked as a waitress there. Her first marriage to Doyle B. Coltrin ended in divorce. She then married Delbert Alvin "Skip" Leonard which also ended in divorce. Her final marriage was to John Rex Hoover whom she divorced many years later and moved from Lyman back to Elko to care for her parents. She lived, worked, and retired in Elko another 24 years later. She loved art, crocheting, doing stained glass, taking care of her beautiful flowers and yard, quilting, and painting, anything to do with being creative and artsy.