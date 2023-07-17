Rose Ellen Hoover (Barry)
April 28, 1943 - July 13, 2023
ELKO - Rose Ellen Hoover (Barry), 80, of Elko Nevada, passed away peacefully on July 13, 2023, in Lyman Wyoming surrounded by her loving family.
In lieu of funeral services, Rose has asked to be cremated and a celebration of life will be held in the future. Crandall Funeral Home will be handling the passing arrangements.
Rose "Rosie" Hoover was born in Leavittsburg, Ohio to Harold and Ruby Barry on April 28, 1943. She spent most of her childhood growing up in Elko, Nevada where her family moved when she was very young. She graduated High School in Elko and worked as a waitress there. Her first marriage to Doyle B. Coltrin ended in divorce. She then married Delbert Alvin "Skip" Leonard which also ended in divorce. Her final marriage was to John Rex Hoover whom she divorced many years later and moved from Lyman back to Elko to care for her parents. She lived, worked, and retired in Elko another 24 years later. She loved art, crocheting, doing stained glass, taking care of her beautiful flowers and yard, quilting, and painting, anything to do with being creative and artsy.
Rosie is preceded in death by her dad, Harold Barry; mother, Ruby Barry and brother, Paul Barry.
Rosie is survived by James Dean (Pamela) Leonard of Tucson, AZ, Debra Linn (Nader) Shahi of Jefferson, OR, Deny "Leon" (Danna) Leonard of Lyman, WY, and Deon Allen Leonard of Rawlins, WY; brother, Harold Daniel Barry of Sparks, NV, and sister, Dora (Richard) Sorensen of Beulah, ND; 15 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.
The family of Rosie Hoover wishes to extend our sincere thanks to mom's longtime friends and neighbors: Estela, Joe and Denise as well as many others in Elko and Dr. Weston, Mary Reinholz, and all the great care from Cowboy Cares Home Health and Hospice.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.