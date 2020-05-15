× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

June 1, 1935—May 6, 2020

Rosella Dorene (Heagney) Wilde, 84, passed away on May 6, 2020 in her Klamath Falls, OR home, surrounded by her family. Rosella was born on June 1, 1935 in Thermopolis, WY to Glen and Lois Heagney and grew up in Rock Springs, WY.

In 1954, a year after high school, she married Wayne Wilde in Rock Springs, WY where they began their family. During the next ten years of their marriage they lived in Casper, WY; Bridger and Billings, MT; and in Carson City, NV where she worked as a secretary. Rosella and her husband, Wayne, spent the next 20 years in Elko, NV where they finished rearing their four children.

With all her children still at home, Rosella graduated from the Elko School of Practical Nursing in 1970 and began a long career as an L.P.N., working in hospital and nursing home facilities. For the last 33 years, Rosella lived in Klamath Falls, OR.