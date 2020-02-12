Rosemarie Back

February 24, 1927 – February 9, 2020

Rosemarie “Tiny” Back was born in Montvale, NJ on February 24, 1927, the first of four children for Katherine Laughman Avenengo and Lucien (“Lu”) Avenengo. Tiny was raised in Montvale of which she had fond memories of the grape harvests from her Grandfather’s vineyard. As a child she carried baskets of grapes to the end of the rows where they were loaded into mule-drawn wagons and transported to the vats for crushing. She recalled the crushing of the grapes with her bare feet, as was done in the “old country.” She went to schools in Montvale and Park Ridge, NJ, graduating from Park Ridge High School in 1945.

After graduating high school, she worked in a law office in Manhattan, NY. She married Norman G. Back in 1946, just prior to his Merchant Marine service during the Korean Conflict. Upon his return, they purchased property in Montvale, NJ and built the home in which she lived until 2015.

