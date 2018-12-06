*2wCAPFb*Rosie Burton Duncan
November 4, 1928 – December 2, 2018
Rosie Burton Duncan, 90 of Elko, Nevada entered into rest December 2, 2018 at her home.
Rosie was born November 4, 1928 at Italian Canyon, Nevada to Bob Burton Sr., and Nona Hall Burton. Rosie was a hard working single loving Mother, who loved her children and grandchildren.
Rosie is survived by her son and granddaughter of Elko, Nevada; two sisters and one brother. She was preceded in her death, by a son; her father and mother, and numerous brothers and sisters.
Memorial Services will be held 10:00a.m., Saturday, December 15, 2018 at the Elko Colony Gym. 2250 Indian View Heights, Elko, Nevada.
