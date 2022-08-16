Rosie Jayo Madigan

Rosie was born on December 9, 1927 to Emilio and Marie Anne Jayo and graduated from Elko High School in 1945. She want to visit her sister, Pearl Iamurri in Florida after graduation and worked at the Buckingham Airfield in the typing pool. In 1947 she returned to Elko and began working at the Office of Price Administration for a short time before going to work at the Soil Conservation Service as a secretary.

On March 7, 1948 she married H.J. (Stack) Madigan and together they ran the Snack Bar on Idaho St. in Elko. In 1949, they changed the name of their business to the Cottage Cafe and welcomed their son Les. In 1953 they went on to manage Wagners Cafe and welcomed their daughter, Colleen and 1955 they welcomed their son Kevin. In 1956 Rosie went to work for Fred Harris Real Estate as an office helper where she stayed until 1961 and then went to work at the Elko County Recorders Office. She found her dream job and stayed until she retired in 1989. She and Stack would then split their retirement years between Elko and Gold Canyon RV Park in Arizona, where they wintered with their many friends. After the death of Stack in 2011, Rosie remained in the family home until 2019 when she went to live at Highland Village. Rosie and her family will always be grateful to the wonderful people at Highland Village for the care and help they provided. The family would also like to thank Dr. Hogle and Tammy for the many years of care and friendship.