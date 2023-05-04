August 28, 1944—May 1, 2023

SALT LAKE CITY, UT—Roy was born August 28, 1944 to Furn and Eva Winder in Fallon, Nevada. He was the third of eight children. Roy was raised in Fallon and attended Churchill County Schools. He graduated from Churchill County High School in 1964. Roy worked in some form his entire life. He could be found helping his dad on their place, driving a school bus during high school, working in construction, working as a Nye County Deputy Sheriff, to finally landing in the Nevada mining industry. It was when he was driving the school bus that he met the love of his life Carroll Lee Robinson. They married on February 3, 1967 in Fallon, Nevada. During their marriage they welcomed and raised three children, Kenneth, Furn, and Viola. Roy and his family lived all over the state of Nevada but made their final home in Spring Creek in 1980.

Roy was an avid hunter and enjoyed reading western novels. He never met a stranger and always opened his home to others. While living in Elko County Roy worked in several areas of the mining industry. During this time he met and mentored many people. In 2017 Roy retired from National Oilwell Varco in Elko.

Roy is survived by his wife, Carroll; children: Kenneth, Furn (Jodi), Viola (Gerald); nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; his siblings: Wayne (Joyce), Dan (Norma), Elva, Walter (Sonja); several nieces, nephews, as well as cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Furn and Eva Winder as well as his brothers: Riley, Ivan, and Kenneth.

His services will be as follows: Viewing at Burns Funeral Home in Elko, Nevada, Saturday, May 6th from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. Church services at the LDS Chapel located at 234 Boyd Kennedy Road in Spring Creek, Nevada beginning at 1:00 p.m.