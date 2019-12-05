Rulon Lamont Stuart

In 1993 the Stuarts built a new grocery store on Humboldt Avenue. Stuart’s Food Town was a fresh new store in town. Wells Pharmacy had a new home within this space. Yvonne managed the grocery store, while LaMont took care of the pharmacy. LaMont was a very good businessman. Over the years, he co-owned a Laundromat, movie theater, an auto parts store, and a gas station, was involved with the grocery store along with his primary role as the town’s pharmacist.

Two sets of skills defined LaMont’s life. Along with his business acumen, he was an athletic man. He excelled at snow skiing and in his youth, he was employed as a ski instructor at Targhee National Forest Ski Resort. Golf was a passion. Chimney Rock Golf Course was his second home.

He was Club Champion, Senior Club Champion and Match Play Champion, all several times over. While LaMont was modest to the core, he could have bragged about his multiple holes in one.

His dedication, for 50 years, to his profession was a defining role. He had a heart for the people he served. He would meet a client at the pharmacy in the middle of the night to re-fill a prescription for a sick child. He knew his clients’ medical history, often warning them about taking prescriptions that didn’t work together. This empathy made him a beloved icon.