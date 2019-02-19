March 10, 1940—February 14, 2019
Russell Ike passed away on February 14, 2019 at the Northeastern Nevada Regional Hospital in Elko, Nevada.
Russell was born on March 10, 1940 in Tonopah, Nevada to mother Emily (Sam) Ike and father Oliver Ike. He was a descendant of Big Smoky and an enrolled tribal member of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians. He received his high school diploma from Stewart Indian Boarding School in 1961.
He moved to Nebraska and married Judy Free, together they had two children: Reuben and LeAnne. He returned to Elko, after his marriage ended, to work as a florist at Haraman’s Floral. He then began working at the Commercial Hotel for the next 20 years starting as a bellman and retiring as a purchasing agent. In his retirement, he worked in the maintenance department for the Elko Band Colony.
Russell enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, making people laugh and spending time with his family. In his later years, he would indulge in a glass of zinfandel and play his favorite numbers at keno. He was a favorite uncle who always had a pocket full of coins and candy for his many nieces and nephews.
He is survived by his children: Rueben Ike, Elko, Nevada and LeAnne J. Ike, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; their siblings, Travis and Orlando both of Sioux City, Iowa; Todd, Omaha Nebraska. His grandchildren: Emerald Dale and Shannon Lee Williams. Great Grandchildren, Seth Williams and Kealan Baxter. His siblings, Violet (Norman) Powell, Fallon Nevada; Felix (Merlene) Ike; Wanda Ike; Gardenia Ike; Roger (Danena) Ike and Wayne Ike all of Elko, Nevada as well as his numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
He is preceded in death by his brother Louis Ike Sr., nephew Louis Ike Jr., parents Oliver and Emily Ike, sisters; Gardenia and Geraldine who both died in infancy, maternal grandparents Henry and Judy (Charlie) Sam, paternal grandparents Jim and Emma (Watkins) Ike, and great grandmother Jenny Dyer.
He will be greatly missed by his family. His final years were difficult, but he always had the loving support of his family.
There will be a private family service at the Burns Funeral Home.
