Russell Miller

June 23, 1937 – January 24, 2019
North Augusta, SC—Memorial Services for Russell Kenneth Miller, 81, who entered into rest January 24, 2019, will be conducted Saturday afternoon at 2 o’clock from the Faith Family Church, Rev. Rick Porterfield officiating.
Mr. Miller was born to William Henry Miller and Fannie Lucille Brownell on June 23, 1937 in Fairview, Oklahoma. At eleven years old the family moved to Fruita, Colorado where he met a cute little girl, Donna Rae Bullimore, who he eventually married after spending years pulling her pigtails in school. At the age of 19 Russell married the love of his life on April 5, 1957. In 1962 Mr. Miller moved his family to Leadville, Colorado, and he became a miner at Climax Molybdenum where he worked for 23 years. From Leadville, Mr. Miller moved his growing family to Elko, Nevada in 1988 to work for Barrick Goldstrike as an open pit truck driver. Retiring from Barrick in 2013 he and his wife relocated to North Augusta, SC. Upon settling in North Augusta Mr. Miller found a church home in Faith Family Church where he became a member.
Mr. Miller was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christine LeAnne and two sisters, Lois Jones and Wanda Lamb. Survivors include his wife of 62 years, Donna R. Miller; four daughters, Daisy Lee (Kevin) Martschinske, Susan Lynn Walton, Nancy Louise Miller (Judy Mayfield) and Catherine Lynnette Miller; seven grandchildren, Keith, Crystal, Christopher, Christina, Kimberly, Kenneth and Kaysha; sixteen great-grandchildren; one brother, Henry Hogan (Betty) Miller and one sister, Clara Ann Weber.
Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, 140 Stoneridge Drive, Suite 210, Columbia, SC 29210.
Posey Funeral Directors of North Augusta are in charge of arrangements (803-278-1181). Visit the registry at www.PoseyCares.com.
