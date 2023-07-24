November 11, 1923—July 13, 2023

SPRING CREEK—Russell Richard Strite was born in Waynesboro, Pennsylvania on November 11, 1923. On July 13, 2023, he left this earth on the wings of an angel. Russell was the only child of Russell and Blanch Strite. He remained a bachelor his entire life.

Russell served in the Army’s Chemical Division for 3 1/2 years and went on to study chemistry at the Missouri School of Mines. He worked in Salt Lake City UT, Seattle WA and ended up working at the Denver Mint in Denver CO where he would stay until 1979 when he retired early to help care for his mother in PA.

Russell was an avid hiker and conquered most peaks in Washington, Wyoming, Nevada and Colorado. He saw a picture in a magazine of the little church in Lamoille and was impressed with the Ruby Mountains behind it. When his mother passed away in 1993 Russell loaded his van with his worldly belongings, took his dog Andy and headed for that little white church. He was an active member there for many years, he was a man of faith. He lived in Spring Creek until 2021 when he relocated to the Highland Manor in Elko where he spent his final days.

Russell hiked every trail in the Rubies. He did the Ruby Crest Trail and made it to the top of the dome. He loved the outdoors and never gave up his love of hiking and the Ruby Mountains.

There will be a Memorial held at the Lamoille Presbyterian Church on August 1, 2023, at 1:00 p.m.