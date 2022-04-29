Ruth "Bonnie" Virginia Cowling

September 29, 1943 – April 18, 2022
Everyone called her “Bonnie”.
Bonnie passed away in her home after an extended illness, with her husband, Steven by her side. She was 78 years old.
Bonnie was preceded in death by her eldest son, Reynaldo (Ray) Cardenas Jr. She is survived by her husband, Steven, her children, Wendy (Gene) Draper, Stephanie (Bruno) Hucal, Shawn (Shana) Cardenas, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her beloved sister Skip (Lou) Carrica, and many nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. Some of Bonnie’s favorite things to do were visiting her sister in Fallon, going to animated and superhero movies, and hunting for treasures at the local thrift shops. She also enjoyed reading, painting miniature houses, and planting flowers every spring. Pansies were one of her favorites. “I love their little faces,” she would say with a smile.
No memorial is planned but it would be nice to plant a pretty flower in her honor. Her kind spirit will be deeply missed.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.