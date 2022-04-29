Ruth "Bonnie" Virginia Cowling

Bonnie was preceded in death by her eldest son, Reynaldo (Ray) Cardenas Jr. She is survived by her husband, Steven, her children, Wendy (Gene) Draper, Stephanie (Bruno) Hucal, Shawn (Shana) Cardenas, 5 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren, her beloved sister Skip (Lou) Carrica, and many nieces and nephews, as well as many dear friends. Some of Bonnie’s favorite things to do were visiting her sister in Fallon, going to animated and superhero movies, and hunting for treasures at the local thrift shops. She also enjoyed reading, painting miniature houses, and planting flowers every spring. Pansies were one of her favorites. “I love their little faces,” she would say with a smile.