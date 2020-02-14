November 5, 1998 – January 31, 2020
Ryan Alex Getty, 21, received his angel wings suddenly on January 31, 2020.
He was born November 5, in Elko to Marcie and Darian Getty. He attended elementary and early middle school years in Bastrop Texas, returning to Elko graduating from EHS in 2017. After graduation, Ryan and his mom traveled abroad meeting friends he me through his computer network. He enjoyed playing and teaching others about computer games, working on and rebuilding his own computers. Ryan was employed at Elko Home Depot and most recently, Wal-Mart, during which he had also started entry level studies to become a lawyer. When he was out and about, he was easily recognized by his attire of a suit and famous bright red tie. Ryan had a soft heart, quirky smile and loved to argue “just the facts”.
Ryan is survived by his parents, Marcie Polsky and Darian Getty, sister, Devyn; niece, Dakota, aunt Darla, all of Elko. Uncle Daryl (Kate), cousin, Alexander Getty; all of Seattle and his grandmother Elvira (Vi) Getty-Hansen of Omaha. Ryan is also survived by Hunter, his go-everywhere golden retriever. He had numerous extended family members and friends all over the world who will miss him greatly. He was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Junior Getty and Byron Hansen and his grandmother, Sandy Matthews.
Cremation with Burns Funeral Home and a private family ceremony have taken place. A celebration of life is to be planned for later this summer.
