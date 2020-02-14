Ryan Alex Getty

He was born November 5, in Elko to Marcie and Darian Getty. He attended elementary and early middle school years in Bastrop Texas, returning to Elko graduating from EHS in 2017. After graduation, Ryan and his mom traveled abroad meeting friends he me through his computer network. He enjoyed playing and teaching others about computer games, working on and rebuilding his own computers. Ryan was employed at Elko Home Depot and most recently, Wal-Mart, during which he had also started entry level studies to become a lawyer. When he was out and about, he was easily recognized by his attire of a suit and famous bright red tie. Ryan had a soft heart, quirky smile and loved to argue “just the facts”.