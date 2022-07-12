 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sallie Ann Knowles

Sallie Ann Knowles

February 25, 1946—June 29, 2022

RENO—Sallie Ann Knowles was born to F. Perry Knowles and Ardelle Plunkett Knowles, in Elko, NV on February 25, 1946. She lived in Nevada, California, Alaska, and Europe. After high school, she traveled overseas, entering her favorite part of life. She travel all over Europe, Scotland and England being her favorites. When she returned, she finished her education, becoming a teacher and then a librarian. She taught in Owyhee, Wells, and Elko. Then she became a librarian in Reno, and finally Great Basin College, in Elko.She loved cats, birds, flowers, books, and bowling, belonging to many clubs.

Later in life, she met the love of her life, Larry Monroe, and became part of his family.

She was preceded in death by her father, mother, sister Linda, and her partner, Larry Monroe.

She is survived by several cousins and the Monroe family.There will be a celebration of life, for Sallie, in the park, behind the museum on July 24, 2022, from 12:00 noon—3:00. Donation in Sallie’s name can be given to Elko Feline Fix Program, Elko, Nv.

