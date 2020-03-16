Sally Rasmussen

May 4, 1940 – December 20, 2019
You have free articles remaining.
Sally was born to Earl Tilley and Helen Stevens. She lived a full and wonderful life. She loved to tell you about her adventures and share her knowledge with anyone who would listen. She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.
Celebration of Life VFW Hall, May 23, 20. 11am-3pm, in Elko.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.