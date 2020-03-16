Sally Rasmussen
May 4, 1940 – December 20, 2019

Sally was born to Earl Tilley and Helen Stevens. She lived a full and wonderful life. She loved to tell you about her adventures and share her knowledge with anyone who would listen. She had a heart of gold and will be greatly missed.

Celebration of Life VFW Hall, May 23, 20. 11am-3pm, in Elko.

