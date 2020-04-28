× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

December 8, 1952 – April 14, 2020

Sally Rosita Marvel Freeman (Mustang Sally) was born on December 8, 1952 in Battle Mountain, Nevada and passed away on April 14, 2020. She was one of seven children to Thomas Jenkins Marvel, a Nevada rancher and cowboy, and Rosita Camarillo Petit, granddaughter of Adolfo Camarillo whose namesake adorns the city of Camarillo, California. She grew up on the Martin Ranch and The 25 Ranch in Nevada where she was instilled with toughness and grit from her father, along with a sense of style and a strong Faith in God from her mother.

It can be said that she packed so much life into her 67 years here on earth that she might as well have lived twice. There’s no easy way to describe Sally in a few short sentences. She was raised to be a tough, fearless cowgirl, a better hand than most cowboys. She roped her first mustang when she was 14 years old and went on to become a renowned cutting-horse trainer. She was truly gifted on a horse and no one will ever forget the way she could ride.