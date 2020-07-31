November 27, 1928 – July 25, 2020
Salomon John Morfin, 91, passed away peacefully with his family by his side on July 25, 2020 in Elko, Nevada.
Salomon was born in Coyote, New Mexico to John and Maria Eva Morfin on November 27, 1928. Salomon married the love of his life, Joyce Strickland on June 8th, 1957 in Winnemucca, NV. He worked as a ranch hand at the Argenta “TS” Ranch from 1944 -1945. He then went on work various jobs around Battle Mountain, NV. His last and final job was at El Aero Services as a fuel department supervisor in Elko, NV, which he started in 1957 until his retirement in 1991. After retirement his hobbies included fishing, gardening, maintaining his yard which was his pride and joy, dancing, music, and most importantly spending quality time with his family and animals.
Salomon is preceded in death by both of his parents, John and Maria Eva Morfin; sister, Molly Salazar; sister, Annabelle Gonzalez; brother, Joseph Morfin and brother, Ernie Morfin.
Salomon is survived by his loving wife Joyce of 63 years; daughter, Jeannette Morfin; daughter, Sherry (Raymond) Franco; daughter, Sally (Dave) Kaiser; son, Melvin Morfin; 6 grandchildren, Michelle (Eric) Bennett; Tony (Mikayla) Morfin; Heather (Dave) Palumbo; Glenn Butts, Venessa (Derrick) Morfin-Olen; Bryan (Flor) Franco, and Daniel Kaiser; 8 great-grandchildren: Madison, Mackenzie, Dominique, Keyanna, Elijah, Sierra, Brentley and Jaxson, as well as, numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Visitation will be Friday, August 7, 2020 at Burns Funeral home from 9 am to 12pm. A celebration of life will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00 PM at Elko City Park behind the Rose Garden.
The family wishes to thank NNRH, the staff of Genesis Hospice, and a very, special thank you, to Mavis Bonzumah.
