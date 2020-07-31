Salomon John Morfin

Salomon was born in Coyote, New Mexico to John and Maria Eva Morfin on November 27, 1928. Salomon married the love of his life, Joyce Strickland on June 8th, 1957 in Winnemucca, NV. He worked as a ranch hand at the Argenta “TS” Ranch from 1944 -1945. He then went on work various jobs around Battle Mountain, NV. His last and final job was at El Aero Services as a fuel department supervisor in Elko, NV, which he started in 1957 until his retirement in 1991. After retirement his hobbies included fishing, gardening, maintaining his yard which was his pride and joy, dancing, music, and most importantly spending quality time with his family and animals.