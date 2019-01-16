September 27, 1935—January 14, 2019
Salvador Saldana, 83, of Zacatecas, Mexico, peacefully passed away in his home, on the 14th day of January, 2019 in Elko, Nevada.
Rosary will be held Thursday, January 17, 2019, 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., at Burns Funeral Home and Memorial Garden located at 2400, 895 Fairground Road, Elko, NV 89801.
Mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, January 18, 2019 at Saint Joseph’s Catholic Church; burial will take place in the Spring.
Preceded by his loving wife, Antonia Saldana of 76 years and his two beloved daughters, Juana Flores and Toni Saldana-Marin.
He will forever be remembered by his children: Vicki Romero (Antonio), Lupe Paredes, Chelo Saldana, Jesus Saldana, Ramon Saldana (Esperanza), Lety Saavedra (Lalo) and Vicki Gilbert (Ben). Along with his grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
