November 10, 1949—May 30, 2022

Samuel Patrick McMullen, a lifelong Nevadan and longtime lobbyist, passed away on May 30, 2022, in Henderson, Nevada at the age of 72 after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.

A fourth-generation Nevadan, Sam was born in Elko, Nevada on November 10, 1949. He was very proud of his Nevada roots, and always shared that his great-great-grandfather and namesake, Samuel Patrick McMullen, helped build the Central Pacific Railroad between 1864 and 1869 and was at Promontory Point, Utah for the golden spike before settling in Starr Valley, Nevada. He shared his love for rural Nevada with family and friends alike; showcasing his hometown of Elko to them when visiting the National Cowboy Poetry Gathering or the Elko County Fair. Sam graduated from Elko High School and attended Whitman College in Walla Walla, Washington for a year before returning to the Nevada where he graduated in 1973 with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Bio-Medical studies from the University of Nevada, Reno.

While at UNR, he met his best friend, love of his life, and wife of 48 years, Mary-Ellen Cain McMullen. Both were involved in student government, and while Mary-Ellen had a boyfriend at the time, Sam was persistent and eventually won her over, driving from Elko to Reno to see her on summer weekends in just three hours.

His love for politics and government were ingrained in Sam at a young age. His parents’ best friends were Governors and legislators who sat around the breakfast table where he listened and learned as the issues of the future of Nevada were discussed. However, Sam credits UNR, and the friends, relationships and connections created there as a great part of his successful professional life as an attorney and a lobbyist. He learned the law at Georgetown University Law Center in Washington, D.C., earning his J.D. in 1976, but it was working in the United States Capitol as a Doorkeeper for the Senate Staff Gallery and the radio and TV press, where he learned about government and politics “closeup.” He talked to the National Press Corp about current news and asked the Senate staffers working both sides of the bills about the issues being debated on the floor of the Senate. His legislative experience in Nevada goes back to 1973, when after two sessions of student lobbying he served as the Senate’s Assistant Sergeant-At-Arms. Until his retirement in 2019, Sam only missed one Nevada legislative session after that because he was in law school.

Sam’s previous positions gave him a rich understanding of Nevada’s business fabric and the opportunity to represent national and state companies through his business, The McMullen Strategic Group. Before serving as a lobbyist at the Nevada Legislature, he served as Deputy Attorney General in both the Gaming and Civil Divisions. Sam was also Vice President of Government Affairs for Harrah’s nationally, and concurrently served as President of the Gaming Industry Association of Northern Nevada for two terms. Sam was a staple in the halls of the Nevada Legislature, greeting everyone with a smile and a genuine interest in how they were doing while sporting his most unique and colorful ties. He loved politics and strategizing for the success of all his clients, but at the end of the day, he cared most about what was best for Nevada.

Among many accomplishments, Sam was very proud of personally initiating and negotiating a comprehensive regional settlement and action plan to resolve all issues relating to regional water planning for Washoe County in 1995. Sam served as President of the National Association of State Lobbyists, and was named as the “Best Lawyer of the Year” for regulatory and administrative law in Southern Nevada. He has been named one of the “Ten Most Influential” people in Nevada and received the “Good Guy Award” from the Nevada Women’s Lobby for his personal advocacy efforts, an award of which he was particularly proud. Sam devoted countless pro bono hours to many organizations through the years including the Western Folklife Center, The Nature Conservancy, The Nevada Lung Association, Nevada Humanities, and Three Square Food Bank. He always said “it’s not about the work you do, but what you accomplish.”

While Sam was known for being a master lobbyist and strategist, his hallmark was being the best husband, father and grandfather to his family. He lived by the motto “work hard, play hard” knowing that working hard allowed him to provide his family with the most incredible experiences the world has to offer. He cherished adventure and taking the entire family on numerous national and international trips to far and exotic places including riding the train to Machu Picchu, Peru; the running of the bulls in Pamplona, Spain; lunch at the top of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France; swimming over ruins in Pamukkale, Turkey; snorkeling in the Great Barrier Reef, Australia; sipping cocktails in Positano, Italy; playing Uno at Little Dix Bay in the British Virgin Islands; and watching sunsets on the beach in Lake Tahoe. Sam was the consummate family man, loving every minute spent with his wife and children creating memories together.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary-Ellen Cain McMullen; his son, Sam McMullen, Jr. and his fiancée, Mana Shoji; his daughter, Erin McMullen Midby and her husband, Eric Midby and granddaughter, Mia Midby; his sisters: Kay McMullen Brooks and Colleen McMullen; along with many cousins, nieces, nephews and family members. He is preceded in death by his mother and father, Joyce and Sam McMullen.

A Celebration of Life will be held on July 20, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Cili at Bali Hai in Las Vegas. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in Sam’s name to: The Western Folklife Center, Tahoe Fund, or The Nature Conservancy Nevada.