July 30, 1959—June 18, 2022

ELKO, NV—Samuel Temoke left us on June 18, 2022 in Elko, NV. He was born on July 30, 1959; to Frank Temoke, Jr. and Lavina (Tybo) Temoke.

He is preceded in death by his son, Justin Charlie Temoke, father, Frank Temoke, Jr., brother, Frank Temoke III, Paternal grandparents Frank Temoke, Sr. and Teresa (Knight) Temoke and maternal-grandparents Archie Tybo Sr. and Ellen Dick. Sam leaves behind his children: Jayme, Ashley, and Sam Temoke, Jr., sisters/brother: Felisa A. (Temoke) Wright, Arlinda M. Temoke, Fernessa E. Temoke, Leman R. Temoke, and Jennifer L. Temoke.

He had seven grandchildren, one nephew and five nieces plus many relatives.

He grew up in the area of Ruby Valley and Elko, NV. He graduated from Sherman Indian High School, Riverside, CA. While in High School, he enjoyed the riding bareback in Rodeo’s and preceded to do the same afterwards, yes he was bucked off many times, broke bones, lost hats but didn’t give up. Sam made it a point to keep busy, whether he was helping family, friends, or strangers that needed a helping hand.

He enjoyed showing the kids how to take on responsibility and when they made a mistake, it was try it again and don’t give up, if that didn’t work his words were “Oh for CornFlakes”.

Sam spent free time being an outdoorsman with his hunting, trapping, fishing, hiking, and camping. Spending time with his family gave him a joy, whether it was by the fire talking about the old folks, BBQ’s, or just hanging out.

He will be known for one of the best fence line builders in Ruby Valley. He not only worked on fences but worked alongside of many of the ranchers in Ruby Valley who made it a point to share their knowledge of being a rancher and a good worker. Some of the many ranchers are: Cliff Gardner, Gary Wines, John Neff and sons, plus many others. Sam used to say John’s wife made the best lunch, they ate, rested, joked, and returned to the mill. At times when he returned home he knew the day wasn’t over, he still had to tend to the property and animals.

He knew that life was meant to be filled with family, friends, laughter, kindness & adventures.

Sam will be missed by many: It’s not GoodBye it’s “Em buinuhi” (see you later)

Funeral Services: June 30, 2022 Elko Colony Gym, Elko, Nv. at 11:00 a.m.

The family thanks all that have been provided by family & friends.